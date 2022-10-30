RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 9 7 0 2 265 146 119 5 33 Stade Francais 9 5 0 4 236 167 69 4 24 La Rochelle 9 5 0 4 212 190 22 2 22 Toulon 8 5 0 3 205 170 35 1 21 Castres 9 5 0 4 194 183 11 1 21 Racing92 9 5 0 4 235 241 -6 1 21 Clermont 9 4 1 4 220 216 4 3 21 Bayonne 9 5 0 4 215 225 -10 1 21 Lyon 9 5 0 4 245 254 -9 1 21 Montpellier 9 4 0 5 235 223 12 3 19 Bordeaux-Bègles 8 3 1 4 180 173 7 2 16 Pau 9 3 0 6 207 249 -42 2 14Perpignan 9 3 0 6 122 216 -94 2 14Brive 9 2 0 7 146 264 -118 4 12