RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 23, 2022 | 09:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :French Top 14 table after Thursday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 12 8 1 3 329 196 6 40 Racing92 12 8 0 4 356 287 3 35 Stade Francais 12 6 1 5 291 214 6 32 La Rochelle 12 7 0 5 298 241 3 31 Toulon 13 7 0 6 299 269 2 30 Montpellier 12 6 0 6 310 272 5 29 Bayonne 12 7 0 5 273 287 1 29 Lyon 13 7 0 6 302 328 1 29 Bordeaux-Begles 12 5 1 6 267 268 4 26 Clermont 12 5 1 6 271 301 4 26 Castres 12 6 0 6 247 284 1 25 Pau 12 5 0 7 284 288 5 25Perpignan 12 4 0 8 178 314 2 18Brive 12 2 0 10 182 338 5 13