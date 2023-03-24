RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :French Top 14 table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 20 14 1 5 513 344 9 67 La Rochelle 20 12 0 8 517 394 8 56 Stade Français 20 11 1 8 500 354 9 55 Lyon 20 12 0 8 502 459 6 54 Bordeaux-Begles 20 11 1 8 455 359 7 53 Bayonne 20 11 1 8 483 450 4 50 Toulon 20 11 0 9 456 403 4 48 Racing92 20 10 1 9 542 560 5 47 Montpellier 20 9 0 11 474 441 8 44 Clermont 20 8 1 11 437 506 6 40 Castres 20 8 1 11 401 512 2 36 Perpignan 20 8 0 12 363 557 2 34Pau 20 6 1 13 446 533 7 33Brive 20 5 0 15 336 553 6 26