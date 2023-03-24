UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 24, 2023 | 09:50 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :French Top 14 table before this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 20 14 1 5 513 344 9 67 La Rochelle 20 12 0 8 517 394 8 56 Stade Français 20 11 1 8 500 354 9 55 Lyon 20 12 0 8 502 459 6 54 Bordeaux-Begles 20 11 1 8 455 359 7 53 Bayonne 20 11 1 8 483 450 4 50 Toulon 20 11 0 9 456 403 4 48 Racing92 20 10 1 9 542 560 5 47 Montpellier 20 9 0 11 474 441 8 44 Clermont 20 8 1 11 437 506 6 40 Castres 20 8 1 11 401 512 2 36 Perpignan 20 8 0 12 363 557 2 34Pau 20 6 1 13 446 533 7 33Brive 20 5 0 15 336 553 6 26

Related Topics

Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

43 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

8 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAEâ€™s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAEâ€™s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.