RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Muhammad Rameez Published May 12, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :French Top 14 table ahead of round 25 (of 26) being played on Saturday and Sunday (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Toulouse 24 16 1 7 607 438 9 75 La Rochelle 24 16 0 8 628 427 10 74 Stade Français 24 13 1 10 575 435 10 64 Racing92 24 13 1 10 666 645 7 61 Lyon 24 13 0 11 606 576 8 60 Bordeaux-Begles 24 12 1 11 529 466 8 58 Toulon 24 13 0 11 546 495 5 57 Bayonne 24 12 1 11 556 591 4 54 Clermont 24 10 1 13 538 581 9 51 Montpellier 24 10 0 14 572 551 10 50 Castres 24 11 1 12 490 606 3 49 Pau 24 9 1 14 556 596 9 47Perpignan 24 9 0 15 461 679 3 39Brive 24 7 0 17 417 661 7 35

