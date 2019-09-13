RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :French Top 14 table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Lyon 3 3 0 0 85 27 1 13 Bordeaux-Begles 3 3 0 0 98 69 1 13 Montpellier 3 2 0 1 98 64 2 10 Clermont 3 2 0 1 83 68 0 8 Pau 3 2 0 1 73 69 0 8 Racing 92 3 1 0 2 57 58 1 5 Bayonne 3 1 0 2 81 84 1 5 Toulouse 3 1 0 2 57 69 1 5 Stade Francais 3 1 0 2 68 98 1 5 Castres 3 1 0 2 72 82 1 5 Toulon 3 1 0 2 62 79 1 5 Agen 3 1 0 2 53 72 0 4 Brive 3 1 0 2 54 84 0 4La Rochelle 3 1 0 2 54 84 0 4afp