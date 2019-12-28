UrduPoint.com
RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 08:36 PM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

French Top 14 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Lyon 12 9 0 3 359 193 4 40 Bordeaux-Begles 11 8 1 2 318 204 4 38 Toulon 11 6 1 4 263 239 3 29 Toulouse 11 6 0 5 253 217 4 28 Montpellier 11 4 2 5 272 236 5 25 Brive 11 5 1 5 222 260 2 24 Clermont 11 6 0 5 259 281 0 24 Bayonne 12 5 1 6 225 306 1 23 La Rochelle 11 5 0 6 214 244 3 23 Racing92 11 4 1 6 254 231 5 23 Castres 11 5 0 6 274 285 3 23 Pau 11 5 0 6 217 246 2 22Agen 11 3 1 7 211 248 3 17Stade Francais 11 3 0 8 203 354 2 14

