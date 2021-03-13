RugbyU: Italy v Wales Six Nations result

Muhammad Rameez
2 minutes ago
Sat 13th March 2021 | 10:04 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :result of the Six Nations international between Italy and Wales at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, on Saturday: Italy 7 Wales 48H-t: 0-27
