RugbyU: Italy V Wales Six Nations Result

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 10:04 PM

RugbyU: Italy v Wales Six Nations result

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :result of the Six Nations international between Italy and Wales at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome, on Saturday: Italy 7 Wales 48H-t: 0-27

