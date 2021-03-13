RugbyU: Scotland team to play Ireland in Six Nations

Scotland team to play Ireland in a Six Nations international at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, on Sunday (kick-off 1500 GMT)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Scotland team to play Ireland in a Six Nations international at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, on Sunday (kick-off 1500 GMT): Scotland (15-1) Stuart Hogg (capt); Sean Maitland, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings; Willem Nel, George Turner, Rory SutherlandReplacements: David Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Nick Haining, Scott Steele, Huw Jones, Darcy GrahamCoach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)