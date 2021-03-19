RugbyU: Scotland v Italy Six Nations teams

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Teams for the Six Nations international between Scotland and Italy at Murrayfield on Saturday (kick-off 1415 GMT): Teams (15-1) Scotland Sean Maitland; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Stuart Hogg (capt), Scott Steele; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner; Zander Fagerson, David Cherry, Rory Sutherland Replacements: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Alex Craig, Nick Haining, Ali price, Jaco van der Walt, Chris Harris Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO) Italy Edoardo Padovani; Mattia Bellini, Ignacio Brex, Federico Mori, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Michele Lamaro, Johan Meyer, Sebastian Negri; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone; Marco Riccioni, Luca Bigi (capt), Danilo Fischetti Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Andrea Lovotti, Giosue Zilocchi, Riccardo Favretto, Maxime Mbanda, Marcello Violi, Carlo Canna, Marco Zanon Coach: Franco Smith (RSA) Referee: Pascal Gauzere (FRA)