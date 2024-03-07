RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy v Scotland teams

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2024 | 08:32 PM

Teams for the Six Nations game between Italy and Scotland at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Saturday (kick-off 1315GMT)

Italy (15-1)

Ange Capuozzo; Louis Lynagh, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; Ross Vintcent, Michele Lamaro (capt), Sebastian Negri; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannon; Simone Ferrari, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti

Replacements

Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Lorenzo Cannone, Stephen Varney, Leonardo Marin, Federico Mori

Coach: Gonzalo Quesada (ARG)

Scotland (15-1)

Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Cameron Redpath, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt), George Horne; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Andy Christie; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements

Ewan Ashman, Alec Hepburn, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Jamie Ritchie, Matt Fagerson, Ali price, Kyle Rowe

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

