RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy V Scotland Teams
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2024 | 08:32 PM
Teams for the Six Nations game between Italy and Scotland at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Saturday (kick-off 1315GMT)
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Teams for the Six Nations game between Italy and Scotland at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Saturday (kick-off 1315GMT):
Italy (15-1)
Ange Capuozzo; Louis Lynagh, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Martin Page-Relo; Ross Vintcent, Michele Lamaro (capt), Sebastian Negri; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannon; Simone Ferrari, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti
Replacements
Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Lorenzo Cannone, Stephen Varney, Leonardo Marin, Federico Mori
Scotland (15-1)
Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Cameron Redpath, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt), George Horne; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Andy Christie; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman
Replacements
Ewan Ashman, Alec Hepburn, Elliot Millar-Mills, Sam Skinner, Jamie Ritchie, Matt Fagerson, Ali price, Kyle Rowe
afp
Recent Stories
IWMI advocates national water accounting framework for Inter-Provincial Harmony
Digitalization offers opportunities in abundance for women empowerment: PIO
Water Management Wing shifts 26 tube-wells on solar system
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
ZAB case should be taught as case study in law institutions: Kiara
PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected representatives of SJAL
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings
Rs 30m each for Upper Dir, Chitral released: Director PDMA
Islam-centric approach crucial to cope modern challenges: Experts
Bugti directs to shift offices of project directors, field officers to respecti ..
District Admin takes steps to ensure fair pricing
Blood screening, thalassemia awareness walk held
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected representatives of SJAL43 minutes ago
-
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings2 hours ago
-
Aqeel earns victory in National Ranking Tennis2 hours ago
-
Jordanian football team issued visas for FIFA Qualifiers4 hours ago
-
Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard4 hours ago
-
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches4 hours ago
-
Yadav takes five as England collapse to 194-8 against India6 hours ago
-
Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax3 hours ago
-
Lahore Qalandars secure 1st win of PSL93 hours ago
-
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores21 hours ago
-
Overseas training for softball players will be sponsored by Combaxx Sports: Omar Saeed24 hours ago
-
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores24 hours ago