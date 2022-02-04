RugbyU: Six Nations - Scotland v England teams

Edinburgh, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Teams for the Calcutta Cup Six Nations international between Scotland and England at Murrayfield on Saturday (kick-off 1645 GMT): Scotland (15-1) Stuart Hogg (capt); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Rory Sutherland Replacements: Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Magnus Bradbury, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Sione Tuipulotu Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO) England (15-1) Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Elliot Daly, Henry Slade, Joe Marchant; Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs; Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry (capt), Lewis Ludlam; Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis GengeReplacements: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall, George Ford, Jack NowellCoach: Eddie Jones (AUS).