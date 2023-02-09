RugbyU: Six Nations - Wales team to play Scotland

UrduPoint.com

London, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Wales team announced Thursday to play Scotland in a Six Nations international at Murrayfield on Sunday (kick-off 1645 GMT): Wales (15-1) Liam Williams; Josh Adams, George North, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Christ Tshiunza; Adam Beard, Dafydd Jenkins; Dillon Lewis, Ken Owens (capt), Wyn JonesReplacements: Scott Baldwin, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Rhys Davies, Taulupe Faletau, Rhys Webb, Rhys Patchell, Alex CuthbertCoach: Warren Gatland (NZL)

