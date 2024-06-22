RugbyU: South Africa 41 Wales 13
Muhammad Rameez Published June 22, 2024 | 08:32 PM
Result of a one-off Test between South Africa and Wales at Twickenham on Saturday:
Twickenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) result of a one-off Test between South Africa and Wales at Twickenham on Saturday:
South Africa 41 Wales 13
H-t: 14-13
afp
Recent Stories
11 policemen punished
IGP takes notice of couple's murder in Muzaffargarh
Football: Euro 2024 results
Bangladesh send India into bat in T20 World Cup clash
Second man dies in Kenya protests: rights commission
Home hope Sainz tops tight and tense final Spanish practice
102,816 emergency patients provided health facility during Eid; KP Health Depart ..
Tennis: Queen's ATP results
Two dead in Kenya youth protests
50,500 power theft cases registered this year so far
ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance
Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated
More Stories From Sports
-
Bangladesh send India into bat in T20 World Cup clash2 minutes ago
-
Home hope Sainz tops tight and tense final Spanish practice5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Queen's ATP results5 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated11 minutes ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh decide to bowl first against India1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Birmingham WTA results2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi Cup Donkey cart race to be held on Sunday2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Berlin WTA results -- 2nd update2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Halle ATP results2 hours ago
-
Top firms interested for premier football, futsal competitions5 hours ago
-
Pak cueists to participate in Asian Snooker, 6 Reds C’ships5 hours ago
-
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations7 hours ago