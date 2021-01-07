RugbyU: South African Currie Cup result

South African Currie Cup result on Wednesday

Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :South African Currie Cup result on Wednesday: At Pretoria Bulls 22 Lions 15 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) Bulls 5 3 1 1 113 80 2 39 Province 6 3 1 2 132 104 4 37 Sharks 6 3 1 2 146 122 2 35 Lions 6 5 0 1 156 118 2 34 ----------------------------- Cheetahs 5 2 0 3 137 151 2 27 Pumas 5 1 0 4 102 158 1 12 Griquas 5 0 1 4 70 123 2 7 Notes -- Bulls (23 points), Province, Sharks (19 each), Cheetahs (17), Lions (12), Pumas (7) and Griquas (3) carried forward to the Currie Cup points obtained in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition, which finished last month -- Top four teams after single round qualify for semi-finals -- Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - losing by seven or fewer points, 1 - scoring at least three tries more than rivals Fixtures Jan 9: Griquas v Cheetahs Jan 10: Pumas v Bulls Leading scorers Points 63: Swanepoel (Lions) 59: F.

Steyn (Cheetahs) 56: Bosch (Sharks) 44: Swiel (Province) 38: M. Steyn (Bulls) Tries4: Keyter (Griquas)3: Mbonambi (Province), Skosan (Lions), Penxe (Sharks), Van Staden (Bulls)