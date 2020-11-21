RugbyU: South African Super Rugby Unlocked results

South African Super Rugby Unlocked final round results on Saturday

Pretoria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :South African Super Rugby Unlocked final round results on Saturday: At Bloemfontein Cheetahs 28 Griquas 9 At Pretoria Bulls 21 Pumas 5 At Durban Sharks v Stormers -- cancelled due to coronavirus Bye: Lions Final standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) Bulls 6 5 0 1 178 92 3 23 - champions Stormers 6 4 1 1 140 112 1 19 Sharks 6 4 1 1 128 122 1 19 Cheetahs 6 3 1 2 126 106 3 17 Lions 6 1 2 3 119 103 4 12 Pumas 6 1 1 4 119 179 1 7 Griquas 6 0 0 6 123 219 3 3 Note: Lions v Cheetahs, Lions v Pumas and Sharks v Stormers fixtures declared draws after being cancelled due to Covid-19 and teams awarded two points each Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - losing by seven or fewer points, 1 - scoring at least three tries more than rivals Leading scorers Points 63: Bosch (Sharks) 62: Steyn (Bulls) 49: Jantjies (Lions) 48: Willemse (Stormers) 38: De Beer (Griquas) Tries 5: Gans (Bulls) 4: Maritz (Pumas), Specman (Cheetahs) 3: Jaer (Cheetahs), Skosan (Lions), J.

van Zyl (Bulls), Verity-Amm (Griquas) Note: Point totals carried forward to Currie Cup, which begins on Nov 27