RugbyU: Test Match Result - Scotland 15 South Africa 30

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 08:16 PM

RugbyU: Test match result - Scotland 15 South Africa 30

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :result of a one-off international between Scotland and South Africa at Murrayfield on Saturday: Scotland 15 South Africa 30H-t: 10-8

