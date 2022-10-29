- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
RugbyU: Women's Rugby World Cup Results
Muhammad Rameez Published October 29, 2022 | 02:10 PM
Whangarei, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Women's Rugby World Cup at a glance after two quarter-finals in Whangarei on Saturday: France 39 Italy 3 New Zealand 55 Wales 3 On Sunday, in AucklandEngland v AustralaCanada v United States
Recent Stories
Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expansion: Masood Khan
Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding
8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Hel ..
Realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come True this 11.11 With the Largest ..
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka
Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto intensify
More Stories From Sports
-
All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo5 minutes ago
-
Result of Japan v New Zealand rugby union Test45 minutes ago
-
Realmuto homer lifts Phillies over Astros in World Series Game 12 hours ago
-
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
LeVert, Mitchell score 41 each as Cavs top Celtics, Lakers lose again3 hours ago
-
MLS playoffs down to final four as big guns face-off4 hours ago
-
Baseball: MLB World Series results4 hours ago
-
Dupont focusing on France's winning form as World Cup looms4 hours ago
-
Tennis: Vienna ATP results5 hours ago
-
Sainz beats Leclerc as Ferrari duo top opening practice5 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 hours ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership result5 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.