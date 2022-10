Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Women's Rugby World Cup at a glance after the completion of the quarter-finals: On Sunday, in Auckland England 41 Australia 5 Canada 32 United States 11 On Saturday, in Whangarei France 39 Italy 3 New Zealand 55 Wales 3 Semi-finals, in Auckland on November 5New Zealand v FranceEngland v Canada