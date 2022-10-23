UrduPoint.com

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Women's Rugby World Cup at a glance after the completion of the third and final round of pool matches in Auckland on Sunday: Pool A Australia 13 Wales 7 New Zealand 57 Scotland 0 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) New Zealand 3 3 0 0 154 29 3 15 Australia 3 2 0 1 44 60 0 8 Wales 3 1 0 2 37 84 1 5 Scotland 3 0 0 3 27 89 2 2 Pool B Italy 21 Japan 8 Canada 29 United States 14 Canada 3 3 0 0 92 31 3 15 Italy 3 2 0 1 55 40 1 9 United States 3 1 0 2 54 68 1 5 Japan 3 0 0 3 30 92 0 0 Pool C Fiji 44 France 0 England 75 South Africa 0 England 3 3 0 0 172 26 2 14 France 3 2 0 1 91 18 3 11 Fiji 3 1 0 2 40 145 0 4 South Africa 3 0 0 3 22 136 1 1 Quarter-final fixtures: Saturday, Oct 29, in Whangarei France v Italy New Zealand v Wales Sunday, Oct 30, in AucklandEngland v AustraliaCanada v United States

