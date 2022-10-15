Whangarei, New Zealand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Women's Rugby World Cup at a glance after matches in Whangarei on Saturday: Pool A Australia 14 Scotland 12 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) New Zealand 1 1 0 0 41 17 1 5 Wales 1 1 0 0 18 15 0 4 Australia 2 1 0 1 31 53 0 4 Scotland 2 0 0 2 27 32 1 1 Pool B United States 30 Japan 17 Canada 1 1 0 0 41 5 1 5 Italy 1 1 0 0 22 10 1 5 United States 2 1 0 1 40 39 1 5 Japan 2 0 0 2 22 71 0 0 Pool C England 13 France 7 England 2 2 0 0 97 26 1 9 France 2 1 0 1 47 18 2 6South Africa 1 0 0 1 5 40 0 0Fiji 1 0 0 1 19 84 0 0