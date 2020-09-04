UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rui Pinto Tells Court 'Football Leaks' Makes Him Proud

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:16 PM

Rui Pinto tells court 'Football Leaks' makes him proud

Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto told a Lisbon court on Friday at the opening of his trial that his "Football Leaks" are "a reason for pride and not shame".

Lisbon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto told a Lisbon court on Friday at the opening of his trial that his "Football Leaks" are "a reason for pride and not shame".

"I was outraged by what I discovered and I decided to make it public," the 31-year-old said in a brief initial statement at the start of a trial expected to last several months.

"My job as a whistleblower is over," he added, his face covered by a mask. "I never did anything for money." The documents Rui Pinto hacked and released to news organisations as the "Football Leaks", brought to light tax evasion and possible fraud and corruption involving star players and club officials.

Pinto faces 90 charges, including a series of computer offences and more seriously attempted blackmail against Doyen sports, an investment fund, which triggered the investigation by filing a complaint in October 2015.

In Portugal, attempted extortion is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

His lawyers insist he is "a very important European whistleblower" and plan to call 45 witnesses, including Edward Snowden, a former employee of the American intelligence charged with espionage, and the former French financial judge Eva Joly.

After leaking the hacked documents in 2016, Pinto fled Portugal and took refuge in Hungary where he spent four years there before being tracked down and extradited by Portugal in March 2019. On his return he was put in pre-trial detention for a year. He was released to house arrest after cooperating with Portuguese prosecutors by giving them access to a mass of encrypted unpublished documents.

Related Topics

Football Corruption Sports Lawyers Job Lisbon Portugal Hungary Money March October 2016 2015 2019 Court Employment

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

7 minutes ago

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

43 minutes ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

51 minutes ago

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4 percent: governm ..

2 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan special programmes on Defence Day

2 minutes ago

Over 24,000 displaced in DR Congo in one month: UN ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.