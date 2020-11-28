UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruling On Biathlete Ustyugov Blow To Sports In Russia, But Unrelated To RUSADA Case - ROC

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:46 AM

Ruling on Biathlete Ustyugov Blow to Sports in Russia, But Unrelated to RUSADA Case - ROC

The decision of the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) on biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov is a blow to the image of Russian biathlon and sports, but this is not related to the case of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The decision of the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) on biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov is a blow to the image of Russian biathlon and sports, but this is not related to the case of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier, CAS ADD found Ustyugov guilty of violating anti-doping rules and annulled his results from January 24, 2010 to the end of the 2013/14 season, in particular, the gold medal in the mass start and the team relay bronze at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver, as well as the team relay gold medal at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.

"These are completely different cases [Ustyugov and RUSADA]. I rule out any connection between the rulings in the RUSADA case and in the Ustyugov case. This is certainly a blow to the image of Russian biathlon and sports in general. But in no way I would like to correlate it with the RUSADA case," Pozdnyakov said.

Related Topics

Sports Russia Vancouver Sochi January Gold Olympics Bronze From Court

Recent Stories

US Closed at Least 10 Bases in Afghanistan Since S ..

5 minutes ago

Maradona's Manager Says Football Icon Was Tired, L ..

5 minutes ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

5 minutes ago

Wales captain Jones' 'belief' intact ahead of Engl ..

5 minutes ago

Iran commander warns of 'severe revenge' for scien ..

9 minutes ago

German politician under police protection after Co ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.