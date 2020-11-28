Ruling on Biathlete Ustyugov Blow to Sports in Russia, But Unrelated to RUSADA Case - ROC

The decision of the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) on biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov is a blow to the image of Russian biathlon and sports, but this is not related to the case of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The decision of the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) on biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov is a blow to the image of Russian biathlon and sports, but this is not related to the case of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier, CAS ADD found Ustyugov guilty of violating anti-doping rules and annulled his results from January 24, 2010 to the end of the 2013/14 season, in particular, the gold medal in the mass start and the team relay bronze at the 2010 Olympic Games in Vancouver, as well as the team relay gold medal at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.

"These are completely different cases [Ustyugov and RUSADA]. I rule out any connection between the rulings in the RUSADA case and in the Ustyugov case. This is certainly a blow to the image of Russian biathlon and sports in general. But in no way I would like to correlate it with the RUSADA case," Pozdnyakov said.