Rumman Raees blessed with child girl

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2020) Known cricketer Rumman Raees was blessed with baby girl here on Monday.

The national cricketer shared the picture of his wife and newly born child-girl on Twitter.

He wrote: “So glad to share with you all that ALLAH has blessed me with a daughter Surely her arrival is a great blessing for me and my family. Please remember her and my family in your prayers :) #RohaRaeesKhan,”.

The fans and friends congratulated him for being blessed with baby girl. The player in response to the prayers of the fans and friends also expressed good wishes for them.