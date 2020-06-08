UrduPoint.com
Rumman Raees Blessed With Child Girl

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:48 PM

Rumman Raees blessed with child girl

The fans and friends congratulate him over blessing of child girl and prayed for the good health of both mother and daughter.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2020) Known cricketer Rumman Raees was blessed with baby girl here on Monday.

The national cricketer shared the picture of his wife and newly born child-girl on Twitter.

He wrote: “So glad to share with you all that ALLAH has blessed me with a daughter Surely her arrival is a great blessing for me and my family. Please remember her and my family in your prayers :) #RohaRaeesKhan,”.

The fans and friends congratulated him for being blessed with baby girl. The player in response to the prayers of the fans and friends also expressed good wishes for them.

