Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 2025

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2025) The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has taken an off-field turn with rising speculation surrounding Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar and a possible relationship with a player from the Delhi Capitals franchise.

The media reported that Sagar — known for her consistent support of the Delhi Capitals — has been seen on multiple occasions in the team’s dugout area, seated alongside players’ families. Her repeated appearances in close proximity to team members have fueled rumors of a potential romantic involvement with a yet-to-be-named player.

While no official confirmation or public appearance has been made linking her directly to any cricketer, her visibility during matches and her enthusiastic support for the franchise have drawn attention and sparked curiosity among fans and the media alike.

Born on December 14, 1996, in Ludhiana, Punjab, Isha Sagar moved to Toronto, Canada, after graduating from Khalsa College in her hometown. She later pursued higher education in Canada.

Sagar began her entertainment career in 2017, debuting in the Punjabi music industry.

Since then, she has featured in over 30 music videos across Punjabi, Hindi and Telugu languages.

Apart from modeling and acting, she has also built a reputation as a fitness influencer, with over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Her presence in the IPL has added a new dimension to her public profile, although no formal statement has been made regarding her alleged connection to any player.

As the IPL season continues, the fans remain keen to see whether these rumors would be substantiated or fade with time.