UrduPoint.com

Rune Stuns Tsitsipas At French Open As Russian Women Shine

Muhammad Rameez Published May 30, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Rune stuns Tsitsipas at French Open as Russian women shine

Teenager Holger Rune became the first Danish man to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday when he shocked world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova guaranteed a Russian woman will make the semi-finals

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Teenager Holger Rune became the first Danish man to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday when he shocked world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova guaranteed a Russian woman will make the semi-finals.

Rune, just 19 and ranked 40, swept to a memorable 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win on the back of 54 winners against the 2021 runner-up from Greece.

He will face Norway's eighth seed Casper Ruud for a place in the last-four.

With fellow 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz already into the quarter-finals, it is the first time two teenagers have made it this far in Paris since Hendrik Dreekman and Andrei Medvedev 28 years ago.

In a tense fourth set, Rune gave up a 5-2 lead and fought off three more break points in the 10th game before he secured victory when Tsitsipas hit long.

"I was very nervous and I knew that if I went away from my tactics I would lose," said Rune who won his maiden ATP title in Munich in the build-up to Paris.

"I told myself just stick to the plan and that gave me a confidence boost. It's so great to still be here." Tsitsipas said he would be ready for Rune next time.

"He is a very emotional player, he can play great, he absolutely deserves this victory, played better, faced crucial tough moments better," said the 23-year-old.

"But I can see something different next time with this opponent. I'm pretty convinced I can do way better." Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach the last eight with a 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

- Ruud in last-eight - The 23-year-old is also into his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final as he continues an impressive season which has seen him win two clay-court titles.

"It's been a goal of mine to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam," said Ruud.

Ruud will start favourite in Wednesday's match, having won all three of his previous ATP meetings with Rune, all on clay and without dropping a set.

One of those wins came at Monte Carlo as recently as last month.

In the women's draw, Kasatkina said she is looking forward to sharing another "good memory" with Kudermetova when the Russian duo face each other in the quarter-finals.

Kasatkina, seeded 20th, took advantage of Italian Camila Giorgi's 37 unforced errors to win their last-16 tie, 6-2, 6-2.

Kudermetova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final as the world number 29 came back from a set down to defeat 2018 semi-finalist Madison Keys of the United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Kasatkina and Kudermetova, who are both 25, played against each other from a young age and were part of the Russian squad who won last year's Billie Jean King Cup.

- All-Russian clash - "We played so many times," said Kasatkina. "We were on one team winning Billie Jean King Cup last year, so we have many good memories to share together." The draw guarantees at least one Russian semi-finalist in Paris.

That heightens the prospect of the newly-crowned French Open champion not being able to play at Wimbledon, where Russian and Belarusian players have been banned over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Later Monday, world number one Iga Swiatek faces rising Chinese star Zheng Qinwen while Daniil Medvedev also targets the last-eight.

Swiatek, the Roland Garros champion in 2020, is on a 31-match winning streak and bidding to reach the last eight for a third straight year.

Swiatek, who has won WTA 1,000 titles this season at Indian Wells, Miami and Rome, has not even dropped a set in her last nine matches.

But she may face a tougher test against Zheng, a 19-year-old who has won five second-tier ITF titles since the start of last year and has quickly climbed to 74th in the WTA rankings.

The winner of that match will face American 11th seed Jessica Pegula who downed Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Monday's night match on Court Philippe Chatrier sees world number two and US Open champion Medvedev, a quarter-finalist in 2021, play Marin Cilic.

Related Topics

India World Ukraine Russia China Norway Young Paris Munich Rome Man Lead Madison Casper Miami Poland Romania United States Greece May Women 2018 2020 All From Share Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

FBR nominates focal persons at all International A ..

FBR nominates focal persons at all International Airports across Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an e ..

Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an end'

6 minutes ago
 EU envoy indicates extension of GSP + to Pakistan ..

EU envoy indicates extension of GSP + to Pakistan beyond 2023

7 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro visits disaster zone after deadly Brazil ..

Bolsonaro visits disaster zone after deadly Brazil rains

7 minutes ago
 Military awards' distribution ceremony held at Pes ..

Military awards' distribution ceremony held at Peshawar Corps

7 minutes ago
 Punjab ombudsman intervenes to resolve 26-year old ..

Punjab ombudsman intervenes to resolve 26-year old property issue of elderly wom ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.