UrduPoint.com

Runs At A Premium In England-South Africa Decider

Muhammad Rameez Published September 07, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Runs at a premium in England-South Africa decider

London, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :South Africa's Keegan Petersen has no doubt first-innings runs hold the key to the outcome of the third and deciding Test against England at The Oval starting Thursday.

The Proteas won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs at Lord's only for England to level the three-match contest at 1-1 with an even more emphatic innings and 85-run victory at Old Trafford, with both games finished inside three days.

The second Test saw Ben Stokes make his first hundred as England captain, with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes reaching three figures as well for the home side.

South Africa have managed just one individual fifty so far this series -- opener Sarel Erwee's 73 at Lord's.

The Proteas have a fine pace attack featuring Kagiso Rabada and express quick Anrich Nortje, which has helped propel them to four undefeated series prior to this campaign, but have decisions to make over their batting line-up.

Batsman Rassie van der Dussen has already been ruled out of the finale with a finger injury.

With Aiden Markram averaging a mere 15.56 in his last nine Tests, there could be a double alteration to the batting line-up, with both Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zondo in line to be recalled.

Petersen made a gutsy 42 in South Africa's second innings at Old Trafford but knows such scores rarely win matches.

"I think it is obvious we need to score hundreds up top," Petersen, still awaiting his first Test century after nine matches, told reporters on Tuesday.

"It hasn't been there for a while and the lower order has saved us a few times but I think it is evident the batsmen need to step up and get a couple of big scores.

"I think both Test matches (in this series) were lost in the first innings when it comes to batting... the team who can play that first innings better is the team that will come out on top." South Africa left-arm seamer Marco Jansen -- unlucky to be dropped in Manchester -- may return after the policy playing a second spinner in Simon Harmer at Old Trafford was negated by England only batting once.

England too will make at least one change, after batsman Jonny Bairstow suffered a freak leg injury playing golf.

Bairstow has been in brilliant form this year, scoring 1,061 runs, including six centuries, in 10 Tests.

His place is set to be taken by 23-year-old uncapped Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook.

England played a very attacking style of cricket earlier in the summer after Brendon McCullum took over as coach, but batted more reservedly in their second Test win.

A pace attack of 40-year-old James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad, well supported by Stokes, ensured there was no respite for the Proteas.

"I think that the way we batted, bowled and fielded all game is like the benchmark of the standards which we set," said Stokes, who took over as captain from Joe Root with England having won just one of their previous 17 Tests.

"The energy throughout the whole week didn't drop."

Related Topics

Africa Cricket Attack Century Fine Van Manchester Anderson South Africa Khaya Zondo The Oval Old Trafford May All From Top Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Moni ..

Trudeau Says Canadian Government Continues to Monitor Saskatchewan Stabbing Spre ..

8 hours ago
 US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considerin ..

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Says India Considering Joining Price Cap on Russian ..

8 hours ago
 Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shel ..

Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

8 hours ago
 Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's tou ..

Darling of the UK right, Braverman gets govt's toughest job

8 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia ..

UN Chief Calls for Demilitarizing ZNPP With Russia Withdrawing, Ukraine Not Movi ..

8 hours ago
 Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Es ..

Mitsotakis Tells French Foreign Minister About 'Escalation of Turkish Aggression ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.