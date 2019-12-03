UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Runs Galore At SBP Stadium As Central Punjab Secure Vital Points

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:29 PM

Runs galore at SBP stadium as Central Punjab secure vital points

The table-topper, with 120 points before the last round, Central Punjab continued to pile up runs on the second day of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy fixture against Southern Punjab to consolidate their birth in the final match of the four-day first class tournament

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019) The table-topper, with 120 points before the last round, Central Punjab continued to pile up runs on the second day of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy fixture against Southern Punjab to consolidate their birth in the final match of the four-day first class tournament. Four of Central Punjab batsmen scored centuries to narrate the hard labour for South Punjab's bowlers and fielders.

Central Punjab resumed their innings on the second day, at the State Bank stadium, from 339 for four and overnight batsman Kamran Akmal marched on to his 62nd first-class half century. The 245-match veteran couldn't last long and fell prey to Zia-ul-Haq on 68 with nine fours. At the lunch break, Central Punjab had accumulated 452 runs without further damage.

The second session saw another ton for Central Punjab when Usman Salahuddin raised the bat for his 23rd first-class century. Central Punjab, in 110 overs, scored 421 runs for the loss of five wickets to bag five batting points while the bowling side, Southern Punjab, could only siphon a solitary bowling point.

The 29-year old right hander, Usman Salahuddin was bowled by Salman Ali Agha on 114 in the 133rd over of the innings, however Mohammad Saad carried the marathon innings forward to reach his personal three-figure milestone in the third session of the day.

Zafar Gohar and Bilal Asif couldn't cash in on the run flow and perished to Salman Agha on 19 and 16 respectively.

Central Punjab, at last, declared their innings after 170 overs on 597/9, which is also the highest innings tally of the season. Mohammad Saad stood unbeaten with 105 runs, studded with six fours and two maximums.

Salman Ali Agha topped the bowling chart with three while Rahat Ali, Zia-ul-Haq and Zulfiqar Babar bagged two wickets each.

After the tiring day, in the field, Southern Punjab got an early blow in the form of prolific Sami Aslam who was picked up by Ehsan Adil for only three.

Umar Siddiq (10) and Zeeshan Ashraf (7) saw off the day to drag Southern Punjab to 23/1 in nine overs. The Adnan Akmal-led outfit are still trailing by 574 runs.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab 597-9 declared, 170 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 133, Usman Salahuddin 114, Mohammad Saad 105 not out, Ahmed Shehzad 100; Salman Ali Agha 3-85, Rahat Ali 2-104, Zia-ul-Haq 2-135, Zulfiqar Babar 2-151)

Southern Punjab 23-1, nine overs

Related Topics

Century Punjab Bank Marathon Ahmed Shehzad Ehsan Adil Rahat Ali Zulfiqar Babar Kamran Akmal Sami Aslam Bilal Asif Zia-ul-Haq Zafar Gohar Ali Agha From Labour

Recent Stories

Rescue Service 1122 organizes 3rd National CERTs c ..

2 minutes ago

6 minutes ago

 UK’s NCA accepts Malik Riaz settlement offer w ..

20 minutes ago

Syria Opposition Wants Constitutional Panel to Mov ..

13 minutes ago

Transneft May Pay Compensations for Druzhba Oil Pi ..

13 minutes ago

Bolsonaro Says Trump's Restoration of Metal Tariff ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.