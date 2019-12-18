UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RUSADA Bans Top Russian Snowboarder Avtaneev For 2 Years - Federation

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

RUSADA Bans Top Russian Snowboarder Avtaneev for 2 Years - Federation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian snowboarder Nikita Avtaneev, who is the 2019 Universiade champion in halfpipe, was banned from competition for two years by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) for violating anti-doping rules, after he failed multiple times to report his whereabouts, Natalya Podorovskaya, first vice president of the Russian Snowboard Federation, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The RUSADA Disciplinary Commission admitted that Nikita Avtaneev had violated Cause 4.3 of the anti-doping rule 'Failure to provide information on whereabouts.' The decision of the commission was made on October 29.

We were promised to be given [notice of] this official decision within a month, but as of today, we still have no [notice] ... We only have a RUSADA notice that there were hearings and Avtaneev was suspended for two years," Podorovskaya said over the phone.

Avtaneev took 24 doping tests during his career, she added, all of which were negative.

The federation will appeal the decision in the Russian sports Arbitration, the official said, and the suspension, if it remains in place, will ban the athlete from the 2022 Olympics qualifiers.

Related Topics

Sports Russia October 2019 Olympics All From

Recent Stories

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

21 minutes ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

21 minutes ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

24 minutes ago

Punishment to be given to aiders of Gen Musharraf ..

24 minutes ago

Eating slowly may reduce hunger: study

24 minutes ago

Saleem Mandviwalla meets Chaudhry Sarwar

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.