RUSADA Head Sent To WADA Notice Of Disagreement With Ban, Letter With Personal Opinion

Zeeshan Mehtab 47 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:19 PM

The head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Yuri Ganus, has told Sputnik that he has sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) a letter outlining his personal stand on the Russia ban, apart from a notice of disagreement with the agency's verdict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Yuri Ganus, has told Sputnik that he has sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) a letter outlining his personal stand on the Russia ban, apart from a notice of disagreement with the agency's verdict.

The general meeting of RUSADA decided on Tuesday to disagree with WADA's decision to label the Russian agency as non-compliant with the wold anti-doping code and to suspend Russian athletes for four years from competing in major international competitions under the national flag.

"The decision [about disagreement] has been submitted. I have also attached a letter with my personal stand on the matter to the package of documents," Ganus told Sputnik on Friday.

Upon receiving the notice from RUSADA, WADA should submit the dispute to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Russian Olympic Committee and the Russian Paralympic Committee said on Tuesday that they agreed with RUSADA's decision to challenge WADA's verdict, and were ready to enter into the dispute in the CAS as a party concerned.

