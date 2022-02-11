RUSADA Launches Probe Into Personnel of Valieva

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has launched an investigation into the personnel of figure skater Kamila Valieva amid a doping test controversy at the Winter Olympics in Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has launched an investigation into the personnel of figure skater Kamila Valieva amid a doping test controversy at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

RUSADA said that it has launched the investigation due to the fact that, among other reasons, Valieva is a minor.

"The purpose of this investigation is to identify all the circumstances of a possible anti-doping rule violation in the interests of a person under protection (Valieva)," RUSADA said in a statement.

The reason for the delays in Valieva's doping test and reporting was COVID-19 infection among staff in the laboratory in Stockholm, RUSADA added.