RUSADA Ready to Fulfill Conditions of Restoration, Cooperate With WADA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on Thursday expressed its readiness to cooperate with all international anti-doping organizations, including the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to get restored as compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled earlier in the day on the dispute between WADA and RUSADA, saying Russian athletes will not be able to compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022.

"RUSADA, being recognized as inconsistent with the WADA code, expresses its readiness to fulfill the conditions of restoration and cooperate with all international anti-doping structures, including WADA, which has publicly recognized RUSADA's successes in its current activities on more than one occasion and named it among the best national anti-doping agencies," RUSADA said.

RUSADA stated that it welcomed the reasonable and responsible approach of the CAS arbitrators in relation to the principle of "collective responsibility" and "clean" athletes.

After a series of doping scandals around Russian sports, WADA Executive Committee in December 2019 recognized RUSADA as not complying with the anti-doping code and unanimously agreed with the recommendation of the Compliance Review Committee to suspend Russian athletes for four years from participating in major international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games under the Russian flag.

Russian athletes will only be able to compete in neutral status, presumably after the admission procedure if a number of criteria are met. The general meeting of RUSADA adopted the recommendations of the agency's supervisory board to reject the decision of the WADA Executive Committee. After receiving a relevant notification from RUSADA, WADA turned to the CAS. The hearings in the case took place from November 2-5 in Switzerland's Lausanne.