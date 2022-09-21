RUSADA Refuses to Confirm Reports About Having Proof Against Skater Valieva

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) does not confirm the reports about it allegedly having convincing evidence of Olympic figure skating champion Kamila Valieva violating the anti-doping regulations, the organization told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian sports agent Andrey Mitkov said on Telegram that the agency had collected serious evidence against Valieva and there could also be some aggravating circumstances that could increase the length of the disciplinary action against the athlete.

"RUSADA does not confirm the information. RUSADA does not share the details of the investigation. We once again draw your attention to the fact that, in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code, the investigation was conducted into the protected person's staff," the agency said.

Valieva was part of the Russian team that won first place in the team event at the Beijing Olympics. Later it was reported that one of the skater's doping tests done in late December came back positive. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) allowed Valieva to participate in women's singles figure skating event. At the same time, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refused to hold the awards ceremony for the winners of team competitions until the investigation into the matter is complete.