UrduPoint.com

RUSADA Refuses To Confirm Reports About Having Proof Against Skater Valieva

Muhammad Rameez Published September 21, 2022 | 10:10 PM

RUSADA Refuses to Confirm Reports About Having Proof Against Skater Valieva

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) does not confirm the reports about it allegedly having convincing evidence of Olympic figure skating champion Kamila Valieva violating the anti-doping regulations, the organization told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian sports agent Andrey Mitkov said on Telegram that the agency had collected serious evidence against Valieva and there could also be some aggravating circumstances that could increase the length of the disciplinary action against the athlete.

"RUSADA does not confirm the information. RUSADA does not share the details of the investigation. We once again draw your attention to the fact that, in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code, the investigation was conducted into the protected person's staff," the agency said.

Valieva was part of the Russian team that won first place in the team event at the Beijing Olympics. Later it was reported that one of the skater's doping tests done in late December came back positive. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) allowed Valieva to participate in women's singles figure skating event. At the same time, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refused to hold the awards ceremony for the winners of team competitions until the investigation into the matter is complete.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Beijing Same December Women Olympics International Olympic Committee Event Share Court

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

4 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

5 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

5 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

6 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

6 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.