RUSADA Says to Review Cases WADA Submitted After Moscow Lab Materials New Check in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA will review the complaints against it by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in the beginning of next year after it received 15 cases following re-examination of doping test data which WADA took issue with earlier this year, RUSADA Deputy Head Margarita Pakhnotskaya told Sputnik Tuesday.

Pakhnotskaya explained that the full attention of the RUSADA and the disciplinary committee will be given to the cases early next year as the upcoming monthly meeting with the committee has already been fully occupied by other matters.

"These cases received from WADA will go on the next year because the December meeting is already fully occupied with the cases that were opened earlier," Pakhnotskaya said.