RUSADA Says Will Work To Reduce Time For WADA's Potential Ban On Russian Athletes - Head

RUSADA Says Will Work to Reduce Time for WADA's Potential Ban on Russian Athletes - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) will do everything in its power to reduce the amount of time Russian athletes are barred from competitions if the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) potentially rules to ban them, RUSADA's head, Yuri Ganus said.

Earlier on Friday, Ganus sumitted a letter to WADA in which he detailed his personal stand on the Russian ban and a notice of disagreement. Upon receiving the letter, WADA should submit the dispute to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"The depth and length of this crisis is dependent on [Russia's] sports authorities. Everything will depend on how our sports jurisdiction overcomes the crisis.

We, on our part, will do everything possible to reduce the timeframe of the potential ban [on Russian athletes]," Ganus said.

He added that RUSADA had not yet finalized conditions with Swiss legal firm Schellenberg Wittmer on its representation of the Russian agency before CAS.

The general meeting of RUSADA decided on Tuesday to disagree with WADA's decision to label the Russian agency as non-compliant with the wold anti-doping code and to suspend Russian athletes for four years from competing in major international competitions under the national flag.

More Stories From Sports

