UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RUSADA Supervisory Board Chairman Says Agency To Make Efforts To Protect 'Clean' Athletes

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 07:42 PM

RUSADA Supervisory Board Chairman Says Agency to Make Efforts to Protect 'Clean' Athletes

Chairman of Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Supervisory Board Alexander Ivlev said on Monday that the agency would make efforts to protect the interests of Russian athletes who were "clean" from doping

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Chairman of Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Supervisory Board Alexander Ivlev said on Monday that the agency would make efforts to protect the interests of Russian athletes who were "clean" from doping.

Earlier in the day, the WADA Executive Committee decided to ban Russian athletes from participating in the Olympic Games for 4 years. WADA decided to admit to the next Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as to world championships, only "clean" athletes from Russia who will compete without Russia's flag and anthem. WADA also decided that Russia would lose for four years the right to host major international sporting events or bid to host them.

"On December 19, the supervisory board will meet and RUSADA will present a report [on the situation] and then we will see where we stand.

But I can tell athletes, that RUSADA and the supervisory board will make all efforts to protect the interests of 'clean' athletes. This is the direction we will work in and the government supports us in this and we will do everything possible," Ivlev said.

He added that the agency had achieved significant progress in its fight against the practice of doping, which had been acknowledged on an international level.

"Progress is evident. Look at how RUSADA operates, even despite the challenging situation. Everyone notes how much RUSADA has changed in its methods and style of operations. We have achieved significant progress in terms of the fight against doping and this has been acknowledged on a international level, which is a good sign," Ivlev said.

Related Topics

World Russia Progress December Olympics All From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 12th Policy Dialogue ..

14 minutes ago

Highest quality broadcast coverage of Pakistan v S ..

23 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Is Setting Road Map for Social W ..

53 minutes ago

India pushing Kashmiri youth to wall: Masood Khan

55 minutes ago

Bilawal says struggle to continue until the democr ..

1 hour ago

ISPR rejects news on Pak-Iran joint patrolling at ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.