RUSADA Supervisory Board Chairman Says Agency to Make Efforts to Protect 'Clean' Athletes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Chairman of Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Supervisory Board Alexander Ivlev said on Monday that the agency would make efforts to protect the interests of Russian athletes who were "clean" from doping.

Earlier in the day, the WADA Executive Committee decided to ban Russian athletes from participating in the Olympic Games for 4 years. WADA decided to admit to the next Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as to world championships, only "clean" athletes from Russia who will compete without Russia's flag and anthem. WADA also decided that Russia would lose for four years the right to host major international sporting events or bid to host them.

"On December 19, the supervisory board will meet and RUSADA will present a report [on the situation] and then we will see where we stand.

But I can tell athletes, that RUSADA and the supervisory board will make all efforts to protect the interests of 'clean' athletes. This is the direction we will work in and the government supports us in this and we will do everything possible," Ivlev said.

He added that the agency had achieved significant progress in its fight against the practice of doping, which had been acknowledged on an international level.

"Progress is evident. Look at how RUSADA operates, even despite the challenging situation. Everyone notes how much RUSADA has changed in its methods and style of operations. We have achieved significant progress in terms of the fight against doping and this has been acknowledged on a international level, which is a good sign," Ivlev said.