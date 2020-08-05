UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

RUSADA Supervisory Board Recommends Dismissing CEO Ganus - Board Member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The supervisory board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) recommended the organization's founders to consider dismissal of CEO Yuri Ganus after discussing audit results that revealed violations in the activities of the organization's management, Supervisory Board member Sergei Khrychikov told Sputnik.

The meeting of the RUSADA's supervisory board, which includes its chairman Alexander Ivlev and vice-president Vladimir Chekhonin, as well as Khrychikov, Igor Vasilchenko, Yelena Isinbayeva, Sergey Ryazansky and Andrey Strokin, was held on Wednesday.

Earlier, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said that an in-depth audit found violations of RUSADA's financial activities. He also said that RUSADA CEO Yuri Ganus had attempted to retroactively approve the auditor and the reporting and for RUSADA founders. This was a signal that allowed them to doubt the submitted materials, he said. The results of this audit were submitted to the supervisory board of RUSADA. Later, Ganus published a thesis response to the accusations.

