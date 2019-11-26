UrduPoint.com
RUSADA Supervisory Council To Decide On Response To WADA Verdict

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:47 PM

The Supervisory Board of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has been tasked with deciding on whether to accept or reject the verdict of the Executive Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding the status of RUSADA, according to a statement posted Tuesday on the website of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC)

President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov held a meeting earlier in the day with senior RUSADA and RPC officials to discussed the sanctions against Russia proposed by the WADA Compliance Review Committee.

"Based on the results of the event, guided by the principles of good governance, and also to avoid a conflict of interests, a decision was made to authorize the RUSADA Supervisory Board to consider decisions following the meeting of the WADA Executive Committee, scheduled for December 9, 2019, and decide whether or not to agree with them," the statement says.

According to the statement, the RUSADA Supervisory Board will also notify WADA of Russia's agreement or disagreement "in the manner and within the time period stipulated by the WADA standard for compliance with the anti-doping code."

On Monday, the WADA Compliance Review Committee recommended banning Russia from holding international competitions for four years, allowing only "clean" Russian athletes to compete under the neutral status at international events, and depriving the Russian team of the opportunity to compete for four years in major tournaments.

WADA will consider the recommendations of the committee regarding RUSADA status at an emergency meeting of the executive committee on December 9.

