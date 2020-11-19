UrduPoint.com
RUSADA Surprised By Media Discussion Of Confidential Hearings On Case With WADA

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:10 AM

RUSADA Surprised by Media Discussion of Confidential Hearings on Case With WADA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said it was surprised by the public discussion in the media of confidential hearings in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the case with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Earlier the New York Times posted an article, which claimed that the Russian side, during the hearings at the CAS, used emotional pleas to the CAS panel of arbitrators.

"Thanks to you and @tariqpanja for covering this important story. It's surprising that information about the confidential tribunal hearing is being publicly discussed.  With @wada_ama we can't comment on the legal details of the case but your work deserves a response," RUSADA said on Twitter.

More Stories From Sports

