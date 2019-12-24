RUSADA to Notify WADA About Disagreement With Russia Ban by December 27 - ROC

The general meeting of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has decided to disagree with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decision on compliance and will officially notify it by December 27, the Russian Olympic Committee's President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Tuesday

"The general meeting decided to disagree with the decision of WADA and asked the head of RUSADA Yuri Ganus to send the decision on disagreement by December 27 and confirm Swiss law firm Schellenberg Wittmer [as legal representatives]," Pozdnyakov said.

The firm will be asked to take care of all the formalities to represent RUSADA in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Pozdnyakov said.