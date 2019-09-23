UrduPoint.com
RUSADA's Operational Activity In Line With WADA's Regulations - Deputy Head Pakhnotskaya

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:46 PM

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) today is fully in line with the code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and this has been confirmed, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) today is fully in line with the code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and this has been confirmed, RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told Sputnik.

Earlier it was reported that Russia was suspected of manipulating the data of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, sent to WADA in early 2019. WADA has launched the procedure for withdrawing RUSADA's status of compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code. A meeting of the WADA Executive Committee was held on Monday in Tokyo.

"RUSADA today, in accordance with its operational activities, is fully consistent with the code.

This is confirmed because RUSADA has passed two audits in two years. I was responsible for them, I can guarantee this with absolute certainty," Pakhnotskaya said.

"On the other hand, there are documents - the international code, standards - and according to them, RUSADA is a signatory, and therefore the consequences fall on the shoulders of the agency, although now we are talking about samples of the lab RUSADA has nothing to do with - neither the laboratory nor the samples," she said.

