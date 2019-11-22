UrduPoint.com
RusAF Presidium Meeting To Be Held Soon - Suspended President Shlyakhtin

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:00 AM

RusAF Presidium Meeting to Be Held Soon - Suspended President Shlyakhtin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) President Dmitry Shlyakhtin, suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), said Thursday RusAF would hold a meeting of its presidium soon to discuss his resignation and the appointment of the federation's acting president.

The AIU said in a statement earlier in the day that Shlyakhtin and other senior officials had been suspended over the case of high-jumper Danil Lysenko.

"In the very near future, the RusAF presidium will hold a meeting. Then answers to all questions regarding my resignation and the acting president of the organization will be voiced," RusAF quoted Shlyakhtin as saying.

