UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RusAF Rejects AIU Charges, Vows To Defend Its Innocence By All Possible Legal Means

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

RusAF Rejects AIU Charges, Vows to Defend Its Innocence by All Possible Legal Means

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) disagrees with the accusations made by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and will defend its innocence by all possible legal means, according to a statement posted on the RusAF official website on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the AIU board referred the charges issued by the AIU against the RusAF to the World Athletics Council and recommended considering the expulsion of RusAF from the International Association of Athletics Federations.

The charges, which include the failure to cooperate with an investigation, relate to the conduct of senior RusAF officials during the investigation into whereabouts violations committed by Russian high-jumper Danil Lysenko.

"RusAF does not agree with the accusations made by the AIU Council against it because they are baseless and lack proof...," the federation said in a statement.

"RusAF intends to defend its innocence and is considering to use all possible legal means to defend its position and the interests of athletes," the statement said.

Related Topics

World Russia All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

US to Take More Time to Evaluate UK Decision Allow ..

6 minutes ago

Israel Defense Forces Strengthen Presence in West ..

6 minutes ago

Federal Transport Authority rescues unloaded Panam ..

58 minutes ago

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Gulf region ..

42 minutes ago

Kushner Briefs UN Chief on US Mideast Peace Plan O ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.