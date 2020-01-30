RusAF Rejects AIU Charges, Vows to Defend Its Innocence by All Possible Legal Means

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) disagrees with the accusations made by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and will defend its innocence by all possible legal means, according to a statement posted on the RusAF official website on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the AIU board referred the charges issued by the AIU against the RusAF to the World Athletics Council and recommended considering the expulsion of RusAF from the International Association of Athletics Federations.

The charges, which include the failure to cooperate with an investigation, relate to the conduct of senior RusAF officials during the investigation into whereabouts violations committed by Russian high-jumper Danil Lysenko.

"RusAF does not agree with the accusations made by the AIU Council against it because they are baseless and lack proof...," the federation said in a statement.

"RusAF intends to defend its innocence and is considering to use all possible legal means to defend its position and the interests of athletes," the statement said.