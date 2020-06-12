UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RusAF Says World Athletics Fine Should Not Affect Assigning Neutral Status To Russians

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

RusAF Says World Athletics Fine Should Not Affect Assigning Neutral Status to Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The refusal of World Athletics to assign neutral status to Russian athletes until the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) pays a fine is a gross violation of the sporting principle and the rights of athletes, RusAF said in a statement on Thursday.

RusAF was stripped of its membership in World Athletics in 2015 due to numerous doping violations. The global athletics body later slapped it with a $10 million fine, the first half of which is due to be paid out before July 1, 2020. World Athletics intends to issue neutral status to Russian athletes only after RusAF pays this sum.

"The refusal to issue neutral status to Russian athletes in case of non-payment of a fine by RusAF is a gross violation of the sporting principle and the rights of 'clean' athletes, discrimination of Russian athletes, many of which are the pride of the world athletics family," the statement says.

"Russian athletes should be able to obtain neutral status and compete internationally regardless of the situation with RusAF being fined World Athletics. The penalty (in the form of fines and sanctions) should be borne by the federation, and not by clean athletes, who passed a strict and tough selection being regularly tested," it added.

Related Topics

World Russia Fine July 2015 2020 Family Million

Recent Stories

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

1 hour ago

30% of Sharjah government employees back to office ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

3 hours ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

3 hours ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

3 hours ago

MotoGP 2020 season to start July 19 in Spain

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.