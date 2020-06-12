RusAF Says World Athletics Fine Should Not Affect Assigning Neutral Status to Russians

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The refusal of World Athletics to assign neutral status to Russian athletes until the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) pays a fine is a gross violation of the sporting principle and the rights of athletes, RusAF said in a statement on Thursday.

RusAF was stripped of its membership in World Athletics in 2015 due to numerous doping violations. The global athletics body later slapped it with a $10 million fine, the first half of which is due to be paid out before July 1, 2020. World Athletics intends to issue neutral status to Russian athletes only after RusAF pays this sum.

"The refusal to issue neutral status to Russian athletes in case of non-payment of a fine by RusAF is a gross violation of the sporting principle and the rights of 'clean' athletes, discrimination of Russian athletes, many of which are the pride of the world athletics family," the statement says.

"Russian athletes should be able to obtain neutral status and compete internationally regardless of the situation with RusAF being fined World Athletics. The penalty (in the form of fines and sanctions) should be borne by the federation, and not by clean athletes, who passed a strict and tough selection being regularly tested," it added.