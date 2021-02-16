RusAF Sends Roadmap for Reinstatement to World Athletics - Acting Head

The Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) has sent a roadmap for the reinstatement to World Athletics, RusAF's acting head Irina Privalova told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) has sent a roadmap for the reinstatement to World Athletics, RusAF's acting head Irina Privalova told reporters.

In November 2015, RusAF was temporarily stripped of its membership in World Athletics (then IAAF) and has not yet been reinstated.

In September 2020, the World Athletics Council extended the deadline for RusAF to finalize the reinstatement plan until March 1, 2021.

"This Saturday, both the roadmap and the strategic plan were sent to World Athletics. This was done ahead of schedule so that World Athletics would hold an extraordinary council to consider the possibility of our athletes participating under a neutral flag in the European Championships. Rune Andersen informed that World Athletics may consider this issue before February 22," Privalova said.