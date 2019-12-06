RusAF Submits To Russian Sports Ministry Road Map To Overcome Doping Crisis
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:58 PM
The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) said Friday it had submitted to the Sports Ministry a road map for the elimination of violations of anti-doping regulations by RusAF, the federation said Friday
Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said November 27 that the ministry had instructed RusAF to develop and submit a road map for resolving anti-doping issues.