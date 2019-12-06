UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RusAF Submits To Russian Sports Ministry Road Map To Overcome Doping Crisis

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 02:58 PM

RusAF Submits to Russian Sports Ministry Road Map to Overcome Doping Crisis

The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) said Friday it had submitted to the Sports Ministry a road map for the elimination of violations of anti-doping regulations by RusAF, the federation said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) said Friday it had submitted to the sports Ministry a road map for the elimination of violations of anti-doping regulations by RusAF, the federation said Friday.

Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said November 27 that the ministry had instructed RusAF to develop and submit a road map for resolving anti-doping issues.

Related Topics

Sports Russia Road November

Recent Stories

Manpower export to Saudi Arabia registers marked i ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan's Mehboob, Najma bag gold medals in SAG

7 minutes ago

Nairobi governor arrested for 'economic crimes'

7 minutes ago

Rohail retained as captain for ICC U19 CWC 2020

7 minutes ago

Lack of quorum disrupts NA proceedings

7 minutes ago

New self-cleaning concrete developed for tall buil ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.