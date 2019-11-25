UrduPoint.com
RusAF's Entire Leadership To Be Replaced Soon - Russian Olympic Committee

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:09 PM

A complete replacement of the entire leadership of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) will occur as soon as possible, the powers of the current presidium will be terminated early, Russian Olympic Committee head Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) A complete replacement of the entire leadership of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) will occur as soon as possible, the powers of the current presidium will be terminated early, Russian Olympic Committee head Stanislav Pozdnyakov said Monday.

"Now our position is unequivocal. An extraordinary report and election conference should be convened as soon as possible, which will result in a complete replacement of the entire leadership of RusAF, and the early termination of the powers of the current presidium," Pozdnyakov said.

