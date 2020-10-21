UrduPoint.com
Russell On Scotland Bench For Georgia

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:35 PM

Finn Russell is set to make his first Scotland appearance since last year's World Cup after being named on the bench for Friday's match against Georgia at Murrayfield

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Finn Russell is set to make his first Scotland appearance since last year's World Cup after being named on the bench for Friday's match against Georgia at Murrayfield.

The Racing 92 fly-half did not feature during this year's Six Nations before it was halted by the coronavirus outbreak afer he was sanctioned for breaching team discipline by going for a late night drink ahead of Scotland's tournament opener with Ireland.

Russell subsequently gave a newspaper interview in which he detailed the breakdown of his relationship with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

But the pair now appear to have resolved their differences and Russell will be among the replacements against Georgia, with Adam Hastings named as the starting fly-half by Townsend on Wednesday.

Scotland team to play Georgia (15-1):Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, James Lang, Duhan van der Merwe; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Scott Cummings, Ben Toolis; Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Rory SutherlandReplacements: Stuart McInally, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Rob Harley, Nick Haining, Cornell du Preez, George Horne, Finn Russell

