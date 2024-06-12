Russell Rested For Scotland Rugby Tour Of The Americas
Muhammad Rameez Published June 12, 2024 | 06:52 PM
Finn Russell was one of several senior Scotland internationals left out of an experimental squad announced Wednesday for an upcoming tour of the Americas
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Finn Russell was one of several senior Scotland internationals left out of an experimental squad announced Wednesday for an upcoming tour of the Americas.
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend named 10 uncapped players in his 37-strong squad, including Sale scrum-half Gus Warr.
Townsend's men will play Canada, the United States, Chile and Uruguay -- none of them top-flight rugby nations -- next month as Scotland look to develop their depth after a frustrating 2024 Six Nations Championship where they finished in fourth place.
Fly-half Russell's domestic season only finished on Saturday when the 31-year-old was involved in Bath's agonising 25-21 loss to Northampton in the English Premiership final at Twickenham.
Glasgow-bound stand-off Adam Hastings, the son of Scotland great Gavin Hastings, will now aim to win his first cap since November 2022 as he competes for the No 10 shirt alongside Ben Healy and Ross Thompson in Russell's absence.
Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Jack Dempsey and Darcy Graham are among the senior players who have been left out, together with the France-based pair of Ben White and Blair Kinghorn -- a Champions Cup winner with Toulouse -- and the Japan-bound George Turner.
But the experienced Duhan van der Merwe, Matt Fagerson, Huw Jones, Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Kyle Steyn, Scott Cummings and Sione Tuipulotu have all been selected in what is a largely fresh-faced squad.
As well as Warr, the likes of Nathan McBeth, Patrick Harrison, Robbie Smith, Will Hurd, Max Williamson, Ewan Johnson, Gregor Brown, Arron Reed and Matt Currie will be looking to make their Test debuts next month.
Scotland begin their tour against Canada in Ottawa on July 6 before facing the United States in Washington a week later.
Townsend's side then travel to Chile for a match on July 20 ahead of their tour finale against Uruguay the following week.
Scotland squad:
Backs: Matt Currie, Jamie Dobie, Adam Hastings, Ben Healy, George Horne, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall, Harry Paterson, Arron Reed, Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Gus Warr
Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Gregor Brown, Alex Craig, Luke Crosbie, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Patrick Harrison, Will Hurd, Ewan Johnson, Nathan McBeth, Elliot Millar-Mills, Javan Sebastian, Pierre Schoeman, Robbie Smith, Rory Sutherland, Dylan Richardson, Jamie Ritchie, Murphy Walker, Max Williamson, Glen Young
Recent Stories
DIG takes notice of injured policeman
Ambassador of Turkmenistan visits Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
Delegation of Punjab University students visits PSCA
Dcs Abbottabad, Haripur imposes section 144 on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
Commissioner reviews arrangements at cattle markets
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb expresses gratitude ..
Female drug dealer arrested in Karachi
Conspiracies to bankrupt Pakistan thwarted; economic stability achieved: PM
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
PRCS distributes 210 loaders among flood affectees
CISS conference analyze India's elections
More Stories From Sports
-
PFL starts distribution of 100,000 footballs under ‘Football 4 Hope' initiative5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan, Sindh move in Blind Cricket T20 Super League final3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v Namibia T20 World Cup scores4 hours ago
-
Two more matches decided on the 5th day of PBCC blind T20 cricket super league 20244 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today7 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v Namibia T20 World Cup scores9 hours ago
-
Football: International friendly results18 minutes ago
-
Tajikistan victorious in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers21 hours ago
-
Pakistan bowl first in do-or-die T20 World Cup clash23 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada24 hours ago
-
CM adviser hails female athletes for outstanding performances in games1 day ago
-
FIFA President hopes football World Cup 2026 to be the greatest ever1 day ago