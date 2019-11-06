Russia Answered All WADA Questions Regarding Inconsistent Data - Sports Minister

Moscow's anti-doping laboratory has answered all the questions put forward by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian Minister of Sports Pavel Kolobkov told reporters on Wednesday

The statement came in response to claims made by German sports journalists, Hajo Seppelt, citing sources, that Russia only answered 23 of 31 WADA questions regarding the alleged inconsistencies in the Moscow lab data.

"We answered all 31 questions. There were an additional eight questions, plus some clarifying ones. Answers to all WADA questions were received," Kolobkov told reporters at the World Conference on Doping in Sport being held in the Polish city of Katowice.

In September, WADA launched a new non-compliance procedure against Russia and gave the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) three weeks to explain "inconsistencies" that the anti-doping watchdog found in probes received from the Moscow anti-doping laboratories earlier this year.� After receiving the data from Moscow, WADA's investigation and intelligence department suspected that the records had been manipulated before being submitted.

Russia sent its response to WADA on October 8, with the latter having vowed to analyze the information by the end of November.