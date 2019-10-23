Russia anti-doping boss says expects lengthy Olympic ban

Russia's anti-doping chief has predicted a lengthy Olympic ban for the national squad, lashing out at Moscow authorities who he says handed over falsified data to international investigators

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Russia's anti-doping chief has predicted a lengthy Olympic ban for the national squad, lashing out at Moscow authorities who he says handed over falsified data to international investigators.

"Russia's Olympic squad will be prevented from participating fully in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.... I think that this will also happen at the (Winter Olympic) Games in China," the head of Russia's RUSADA agency, Yuri Ganus, told AFP in an exclusive interview.